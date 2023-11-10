The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) hit the court against the Rider Broncs (1-0) as heavy, 25-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total in the matchup is 148.

Marquette vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -25 148

Marquette vs Rider Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles had 22 wins in 36 games against the spread last year.

Marquette played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

The Golden Eagles have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Rider covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

The Broncs were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3000 moneyline set for this game.

Rider has an implied victory probability of 3.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148 2022-23 % of Games Over 148 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 19 52.8% 79.3 149.5 70.3 137.9 149.3 Rider 7 24.1% 70.2 149.5 67.6 137.9 136.1

Additional Marquette vs Rider Insights & Trends

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles recorded were 11.7 more points than the Broncs allowed (67.6).

Marquette had a 19-10 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.

The Broncs' 70.2 points per game last year were just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.

Rider put together an 8-3 ATS record and a 7-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Marquette vs. Rider Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 25+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 22-14-0 1-1 17-19-0 Rider 14-15-0 0-0 14-15-0

Marquette vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Rider 16-1 Home Record 8-5 8-4 Away Record 7-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 12-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

