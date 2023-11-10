The Rider Broncs (1-0) will face the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Information

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rider Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marquette vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 23rd 79.3 Points Scored 70.2 209th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 333rd 28.4 Rebounds 32.7 114th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 39th 8.9 3pt Made 5 349th 6th 17.3 Assists 11.4 307th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

