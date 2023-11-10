Friday's contest at Fiserv Forum has the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) squaring off against the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-61 win as our model heavily favors Marquette.

Based on our computer prediction, Rider projects to cover the 25.5-point spread in its matchup against Marquette. The over/under is listed at 152, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -25.5

Marquette -25.5 Point Total: 152

152 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -10000, Rider +1800

Marquette vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Rider 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Rider

Pick ATS: Rider (+25.5)



Rider (+25.5) Pick OU: Under (152)



Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was the 23rd-best squad in the country in points scored (79.3 per game) and 184th in points allowed (70.3) last year.

The Golden Eagles were 333rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.4) and 281st in rebounds allowed (32.6) last season.

Last season Marquette was sixth-best in the country in assists with 17.3 per game.

The Golden Eagles made 8.9 3-pointers per game and shot 35.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 39th and 108th, respectively, in the nation.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.7% from downtown last year, Marquette was 218th and 247th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, the Golden Eagles took 42% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of the Golden Eagles' buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

