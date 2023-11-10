Friday's contest that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) versus the Rider Broncs (1-0) at Fiserv Forum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-61 in favor of Marquette, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Rider 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.1)

Marquette (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was the 23rd-best team in the nation in points scored (79.3 per game) and 184th in points conceded (70.3) last year.

The Golden Eagles grabbed 28.4 rebounds per game and gave up 32.6 boards last season, ranking 333rd and 281st, respectively, in college basketball.

At 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball last season.

The Golden Eagles were 39th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%) last season.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.7% from beyond the arc last year, Marquette was 218th and 247th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Marquette took 42% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Marquette's buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

