The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) face the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Marquette shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.

The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).

Marquette went 24-5 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Marquette performed better in home games last year, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game on the road.

The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.7 away from home.

When playing at home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

