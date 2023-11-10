The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) face the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • In games Marquette shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.
  • The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
  • Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
  • Marquette went 24-5 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Marquette performed better in home games last year, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game on the road.
  • The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.7 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

