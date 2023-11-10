How to Watch Marquette vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) face the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games Marquette shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.
- The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
- Marquette went 24-5 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Marquette performed better in home games last year, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game on the road.
- The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.7 away from home.
- When playing at home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
