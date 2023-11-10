How to Watch Marquette vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) play the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Broncs' opponents made.
- In games Marquette shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs ranked 114th.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
- Marquette went 24-5 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Marquette put up 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.7).
- In home games, Marquette drained 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
