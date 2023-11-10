The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) play the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.

Marquette had a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs ranked 114th.

Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded 79.3 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs gave up.

When Marquette totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (79.7).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.7.

In terms of three-point shooting, Marquette fared better in home games last year, draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule