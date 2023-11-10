Will Marcus Foligno Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
Will Marcus Foligno light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Foligno has zero points on the power play.
- Foligno's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:52
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 7-3
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
