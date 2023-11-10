Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The St. John's Red Storm versus the Monmouth Hawks is one of five games on Friday's college basketball slate that includes a Big East team in action.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Dakota Coyotes at Creighton Bluejays
|12:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|FloHoops
|Vermont Catamounts at Providence Friars
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|St. John's Red Storm at Monmouth Hawks
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Seton Hall Pirates at Columbia Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Villanova Wildcats at Portland Pilots
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
