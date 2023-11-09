When the New York Rangers meet the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Chris Kreider and Joel Eriksson Ek should be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Wild vs. Rangers Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello is an important part of the offense for Minnesota, with 13 points this season, as he has put up three goals and 10 assists in 12 games.

Eriksson Ek has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with 13 points (seven goals and six assists).

This season, Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) this season.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 144 total saves, while allowing 16 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has compiled a 3-2-1 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (20 points), via put up seven goals and 13 assists.

Kreider has chipped in with 12 points (nine goals, three assists).

Adam Fox's total of 11 points is via three goals and eight assists.

Jonathan Quick (3-0-1) has a 1.8 goals against average and a .936% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Wild vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.58 8th 4th 2.17 Goals Allowed 4 30th 29th 27.5 Shots 31.5 14th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 32.9 24th 2nd 34.15% Power Play % 15.22% 23rd 9th 86.05% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 32nd

