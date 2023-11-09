The New York Rangers (9-2-1) are favored at home (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2, +125 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Madison Square Garden on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Wild vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Wild vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in five of 12 games this season.

The Rangers have gone 9-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Wild have been an underdog four times this season, and have not secured an upset.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, New York has put together a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Minnesota has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer two times this season, and lost both.

