Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 9?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the New York Rangers. Is Kirill Kaprizov going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken seven shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
- Kaprizov has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
