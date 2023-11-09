The Minnesota Wild, including Joel Eriksson Ek, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. If you'd like to wager on Eriksson Ek's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in six of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Eriksson Ek hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 13 Points 2 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

