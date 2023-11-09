For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Eriksson Ek a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

Eriksson Ek has scored in six of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Rangers this season in one game (seven shots).

Eriksson Ek has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 17.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.