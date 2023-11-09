Should you bet on Connor Dewar to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Dewar stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Dewar has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Dewar has no points on the power play.

Dewar's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

