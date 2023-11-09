The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Milwaukee has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Bucks are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 19th.

The Bucks put up 117.1 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 121.3 the Pacers allow.

Milwaukee has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 121.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks played better at home last season, averaging 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game away from home.

When playing at home, Milwaukee ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than on the road (114.1).

The Bucks made 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged in away games (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries