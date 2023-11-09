Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - November 9
Ahead of a matchup with the Indiana Pacers (5-3), the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Bucks came out on top in their most recent matchup 120-118 against the Pistons on Wednesday. Damian Lillard recorded 34 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Bucks.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Khris Middleton
|SF
|Questionable
|Rest
|6
|3
|4
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Jarace Walker: Questionable (Lungs)
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI
Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-3.5
|243.5
