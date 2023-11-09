Bucks vs. Pacers November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Central Division opponents battle when the Indiana Pacers (1-0) welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSIN, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 31.1 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 11.8 boards.
- Damian Lillard averaged 32.2 points last season, plus 7.3 assists and 4.8 boards.
- Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in league).
- Bobby Portis collected 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.0% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Beasley's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton put up 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last season. He also sank 49.0% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.
- Buddy Hield put up 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).
- Myles Turner's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He sank 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.
- Bruce Brown's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He drained 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.
- Last season, Bennedict Mathurin collected 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacers
|Bucks
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
