Malik Beasley and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 129-125 win versus the Nets, Beasley tallied three points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Beasley's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per contest last season, 27th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pistons allowed 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, 22nd in the league in that category.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.8.

The Pistons allowed 12.0 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league in that category.

Malik Beasley vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 25 17 3 0 3 0 0 11/23/2022 29 29 11 5 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.