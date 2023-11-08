The New York Knicks (3-4) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 224.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one New York contest has gone over 224.5 points.

New York's games this season have had an average of 206.9 points, 17.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Knicks have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, New York has been favored three times and won two of those games.

New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played six games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 240.4, 15.9 more points than this game's total.

San Antonio is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Spurs have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Knicks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 1 14.3% 104.4 219 102.4 228.3 220.9 Spurs 6 85.7% 114.6 219 125.9 228.3 228.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks record 21.5 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Spurs allow (125.9).

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

The Spurs' 114.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 102.4 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 102.4 points, San Antonio is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Knicks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 4-3 0-0 1-6 Spurs 3-4 1-1 6-1

Knicks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Knicks Spurs 104.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 102.4 Points Allowed (PG) 125.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 3-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 2-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

