Damian Lillard and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face off versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lillard tallied 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 129-125 win against the Nets.

Below, we dig into Lillard's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-102)

Over 4.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the NBA last season, giving up 118.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last year, giving up 44.7 per contest.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.8.

Giving up 12 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pistons were ninth in the league in that category.

Damian Lillard vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 38 31 13 12 6 1 1 1/2/2023 29 19 5 10 3 2 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.