The Detroit Pistons (2-6) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) on November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Milwaukee has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.

The 116.7 points per game the Bucks average are just 3.8 more points than the Pistons give up (112.9).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 112.9 points, it is 3-0.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 115.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

Defensively Milwaukee was better in home games last year, ceding 112.5 points per game, compared to 114.1 in road games.

At home, the Bucks sunk 0.1 more threes per game (14.9) than on the road (14.8). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.2%).

