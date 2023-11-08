The Detroit Pistons (2-6) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs on BSWI and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -12.5 229.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in five of six games this season.

The average total in Milwaukee's games this year is 236.3, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won four out of the six games in which it has been favored.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -800.

The Bucks have a 88.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Bucks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 5 83.3% 116.7 226.1 119.7 232.6 228.5 Pistons 2 25% 109.4 226.1 112.9 232.6 219.5

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks score only 3.8 more points per game (116.7) than the Pistons allow (112.9).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 112.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Bucks and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 1-5 0-0 4-2 Pistons 3-5 0-0 5-3

Bucks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Bucks Pistons 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 109.4 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 1-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 119.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 0-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

