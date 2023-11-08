The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) are home in Central Division action versus the Detroit Pistons (0-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSDET

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists last year.

Last season, Damian Lillard recorded an average of 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per game.

Brook Lopez posted 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. He also made 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Bobby Portis collected 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Malik Beasley averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey collected 16.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 boards last season.

Killian Hayes recorded 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists last season, shooting 37.7% from the field and 28.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Duren's numbers last season were 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 64.8% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart recorded 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds.

Alec Burks posted 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bucks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Pistons 116.9 Points Avg. 110.3 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 47.3% Field Goal % 45.4% 36.8% Three Point % 35.1%

