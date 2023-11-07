Tuesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the New York Islanders (5-2-3) and the Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Islanders are -130 on the moneyline to win at home against the Wild (+105) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.

Wild vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Wild vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in four of 10 games this season.

The Islanders are 5-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Wild have been an underdog four times, and has no upset wins.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, New York is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of the time).

Minnesota has been an underdog with +105 odds or longer three times this season, and lost each of those games.

