How to Watch the Wild vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders will host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, November 7, with the Wild having lost three consecutive away games.
You can watch ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN to see the Wild attempt to beat the Islanders.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Islanders Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 46 goals allowed (4.2 per game) is 30th in the league.
- With 39 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's ninth-best offense.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|11
|3
|9
|12
|5
|5
|28.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|11
|6
|5
|11
|2
|3
|49.6%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|11
|3
|8
|11
|11
|5
|-
|Ryan Hartman
|11
|7
|3
|10
|9
|8
|44.2%
|Patrick Maroon
|11
|1
|6
|7
|3
|2
|66.7%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have allowed 27 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Islanders' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|10
|4
|6
|10
|7
|5
|-
|Bo Horvat
|10
|4
|5
|9
|9
|3
|51.7%
|Mathew Barzal
|10
|2
|6
|8
|17
|10
|0%
|Kyle Palmieri
|10
|3
|5
|8
|3
|2
|75%
|Brock Nelson
|10
|4
|2
|6
|5
|5
|47.5%
