Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

  • Hartman has scored in five of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Hartman averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.1%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

