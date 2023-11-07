The Minnesota Wild, with Mats Zuccarello, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. There are prop bets for Zuccarello available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 18:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Zuccarello has a goal in three of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zuccarello has a point in eight of 11 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Zuccarello has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Zuccarello's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 2 12 Points 2 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

