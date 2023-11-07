The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the New York Islanders (5-2-3) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's game.

Wild vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Islanders 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-135)

Islanders (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Islanders Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 4-5-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in games that have required overtime.

Minnesota has earned three points (1-1-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Wild have scored three or more goals eight times, earning seven points from those matchups (3-4-1).

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 3-2-1 (seven points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 1-3-1 to record three points.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 24th 2.7 Goals Scored 3.55 9th 6th 2.7 Goals Allowed 4.18 30th 17th 30.9 Shots 31.5 13th 31st 36 Shots Allowed 33.3 26th 23rd 14.29% Power Play % 14.29% 23rd 13th 80% Penalty Kill % 64.71% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.