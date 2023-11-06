The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) are double-digit, 14.5-point underdogs against the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) at Kohl Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The point total is set at 138.5 for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -14.5 138.5

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 29 games last season, Wisconsin and its opponents scored more than 138.5 points.

Wisconsin's outings last season had an average of 128.8 points, 9.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Wisconsin finished with a 9-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

The Badgers played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Wisconsin's implied win probability is 94.1%.

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 8 27.6% 65.3 131 63.6 131.2 129.6 Arkansas State 8 29.6% 65.7 131 67.6 131.2 132.5

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Last year, the Badgers recorded just 2.3 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Red Wolves gave up (67.6).

When Wisconsin put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 5-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 13-16-0 0-2 14-15-0 Arkansas State 14-13-0 2-0 10-17-0

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Arkansas State 11-6 Home Record 10-8 6-6 Away Record 2-11 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

