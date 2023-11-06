Monday's game at Al McGuire Center has the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-51 victory as our model heavily favors Marquette.

The Golden Eagles went 21-11 in the 2022-23 season.

Marquette vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, UT Martin 51

Marquette Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles' +217 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.0 points per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 58.2 per outing (37th in college basketball).

In conference action, Marquette put up fewer points per contest (64.0) than its overall average (65.0).

The Golden Eagles averaged 68.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than they averaged away from home (60.8).

In 2022-23, Marquette surrendered 52.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 63.0.

