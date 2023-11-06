Monday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at Fiserv Forum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-62 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the point spread (23.5) against Northern Illinois. The two sides are expected to go over the 147.5 total.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -23.5

Marquette -23.5 Point Total: 147.5

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Pick ATS: Marquette (-23.5)



Marquette (-23.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Performance Insights

On offense, Marquette was the 23rd-best squad in the country (79.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 184th (70.3 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Golden Eagles were 333rd in the nation in rebounds (28.4 per game) and 281st in rebounds allowed (32.6).

With 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in the nation last season.

Last year, the Golden Eagles were 39th in the country in 3-point makes (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Last year, Marquette was 218th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 247th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

The Golden Eagles attempted 42% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30.5% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 58% of their shots, with 69.5% of their makes coming from there.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

Northern Illinois ranked 169th in college basketball last year with 72 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 311th with 75 points allowed per game.

The Huskies were 278th in the country with 30 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 310th with 33.4 rebounds allowed per game.

Northern Illinois delivered 12.6 assists per game, which ranked them 211th in college basketball.

With 13.7 turnovers per game, the Huskies were 323rd in the country. They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

The Huskies sank 7.4 threes per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 34.8% three-point percentage (146th-ranked).

Northern Illinois allowed 7.2 three-pointers per game (177th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.8% (112th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Northern Illinois last year, 62.7% of them were two-pointers (71.8% of the team's made baskets) and 37.3% were threes (28.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.