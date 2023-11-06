Monday's contest features the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) clashing at Fiserv Forum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-62 victory for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette projects to cover the 23.5-point spread in its matchup against Northern Illinois. The total is currently listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -23.5

Marquette -23.5 Point Total: 147.5

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Pick ATS: Marquette (-23.5)



Marquette (-23.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Marquette Performance Insights

Last year, Marquette was 23rd-best in the country offensively (79.3 points scored per game) and ranked 184th defensively (70.3 points conceded).

The Golden Eagles were 333rd in the nation in rebounds per game (28.4) and 281st in rebounds allowed (32.6) last year.

At 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball last season.

Beyond the arc, the Golden Eagles were 39th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.9) last season. They were 108th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

Defensively, Marquette was 218th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5 last season. It was 247th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.7%.

The Golden Eagles attempted 58% of their shots from inside the arc, and 42% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.5% of the Golden Eagles' baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.5% were 3-pointers.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

With 72 points per game on offense, Northern Illinois ranked 169th in college basketball last year. Defensively, it allowed 75 points per contest, which ranked 311th in college basketball.

Last season the Huskies averaged 30 rebounds per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33.4 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Last year Northern Illinois ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.6 per game.

The Huskies averaged 13.7 turnovers per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

The Huskies were 182nd in the nation with 7.4 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 146th with a 34.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Northern Illinois ranked 177th in the nation with 7.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with a 32.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Northern Illinois last year, 62.7% of them were two-pointers (71.8% of the team's made baskets) and 37.3% were threes (28.2%).

