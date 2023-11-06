Monday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) facing off at Fiserv Forum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-62 victory for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-23.8)

Marquette (-23.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was the 23rd-best team in college basketball in points scored (79.3 per game) and 184th in points allowed (70.3) last year.

With 28.4 rebounds per game and 32.6 rebounds conceded, the Golden Eagles were 333rd and 281st in the nation, respectively, last year.

Last season Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball in assists with 17.3 per game.

With 8.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from downtown last season, the Golden Eagles were 39th and 108th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Marquette was 218th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5 last season. It was 247th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.7%.

The Golden Eagles took 58% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.5% of the Golden Eagles' baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.5% were 3-pointers.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

Offensively, Northern Illinois scored 72 points per game (169th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 75 points per contest at the other end of the court (311th-ranked).

The Huskies grabbed 30 rebounds per game (278th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 33.4 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Northern Illinois averaged 12.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 211th in college basketball.

Last year the Huskies committed 13.7 turnovers per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

With 7.4 threes per game, the Huskies were 182nd in the country. They owned a 34.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 146th in college basketball.

Northern Illinois gave up 7.2 three-pointers per game (177th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.8% (112th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Northern Illinois attempted 35.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it took (and 71.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.2 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 28.2% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.