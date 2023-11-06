How to Watch Marquette vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) take on the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 45% the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- Marquette went 22-3 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 278th.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles put up just 4.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Huskies gave up (75).
- Marquette had a 17-3 record last season when putting up more than 75 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.7).
- When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (34.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
