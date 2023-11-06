Khris Middleton could make a big impact for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Middleton, in his most recent game, had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 110-105 win over the Knicks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Middleton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Over 11.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-111)

Over 3.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets gave up 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 45.1 boards per game.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the league).

The Nets allowed 11.8 made 3-pointers per game last season, seventh in the league in that category.

Khris Middleton vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 29 11 7 7 1 0 0 2/28/2023 23 18 4 6 3 0 2

