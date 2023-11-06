The Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 39.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (42%).

Last season, Green Bay had a 2-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 42% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cyclones finished 60th.

The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were just 3.3 fewer points than the 62.6 the Cyclones allowed to opponents.

Green Bay put together a 3-11 record last season in games it scored more than 62.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 57.6.

At home, the Phoenix gave up 75.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.8.

Beyond the arc, Green Bay drained more triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule