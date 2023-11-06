The Brooklyn Nets (3-3) play the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at Barclays Center on November 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Bucks.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Nets allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Bucks are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.

The 114.2 points per game the Bucks record are only 1.8 fewer points than the Nets give up (116).

When Milwaukee scores more than 116 points, it is 2-0.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks scored 118.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 115 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

At home, Milwaukee surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than on the road (114.1).

Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks performed better when playing at home last season, draining 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Bucks Injuries