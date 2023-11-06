How to Watch the Bucks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (3-3) play the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at Barclays Center on November 6, 2023.
Bucks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Bucks vs Nets Additional Info
|Bucks vs Nets Injury Report
|Bucks vs Nets Prediction
|Bucks vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Nets Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Nets allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Bucks are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.
- The 114.2 points per game the Bucks record are only 1.8 fewer points than the Nets give up (116).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 116 points, it is 2-0.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks scored 118.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 115 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- At home, Milwaukee surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than on the road (114.1).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks performed better when playing at home last season, draining 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Jackson
|Questionable
|Hip
