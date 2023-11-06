The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into their Monday, November 6 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) at Barclays Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Friday, the Bucks secured a 110-105 win against the Knicks. Damian Lillard put up 30 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Jackson SG Questionable Hip 0 4 1

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Cameron Johnson: Out (Calf), Ben Simmons: Questionable (Back), Nicolas Claxton: Questionable (Ankle)

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSWI

