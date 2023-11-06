The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, battle the Brooklyn Nets (0-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers last season were 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

Damian Lillard recorded 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists last year, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Bobby Portis collected 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley posted 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges collected 17.2 points last season, plus 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists.

Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also sank 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Ben Simmons collected 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Bucks vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nets Bucks 113.4 Points Avg. 116.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 48.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.8% Three Point % 36.8%

