How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 5
The Serie A schedule today, which includes AC Monza taking on Hellas Verona, should provide some fireworks.
How to watch all the action in the Serie A today is available here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Hellas Verona vs AC Monza
AC Monza is on the road to play Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: AC Monza (+115)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+225)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Cagliari vs Genoa CFC
Genoa CFC journeys to take on Cagliari at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Genoa CFC (+165)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+170)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch AS Roma vs US Lecce
US Lecce travels to match up with AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: AS Roma (-185)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+500)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Juventus
Juventus makes the trip to take on ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Juventus (+145)
- Underdog: ACF Fiorentina (+180)
- Draw: (+215)
