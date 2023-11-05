When the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Romeo Doubs find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Doubs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has hauled in 276 yards receiving (on 27 grabs) and five TDs. He has been targeted 51 times, and posts 39.4 yards per game.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in four of seven games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1

Rep Romeo Doubs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.