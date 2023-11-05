The Green Bay Packers (2-5) host the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field and will try to break a four-game losing streak.

How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: FOX

Packers Insights

This year, the Packers put up three fewer points per game (20) than the Rams surrender (23).

The Packers average 46.6 fewer yards per game (287), than the Rams allow per outing (333.6).

This season, Green Bay racks up 88.4 yards per game on the ground, 26.7 fewer than Los Angeles allows per contest (115.1).

The Packers have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Packers Home Performance

At home, the Packers put up 16 points per game and give up 25. That's less than they score overall (20), but more than they allow (22.3).

The Packers accumulate 280 yards per game at home (seven less than their overall average), and give up 333 at home (6.1 less than overall).

Green Bay's average passing yards gained (214.7) and allowed (216.3) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 198.6 and 207.1, respectively.

At home, the Packers accumulate 65.3 rushing yards per game and give up 116.7. That's less than they gain (88.4) and allow (132) overall.

The Packers' offensive third-down percentage in home games (37.2%) is lower than their overall average (40.4%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (42.9%) is higher than overall (39.2%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas L 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver L 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota L 24-10 FOX 11/5/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit - FOX

