The Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams are slated to play in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Aaron Jones find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has rushed for 123 yards (30.8 per game) on 29 carries with one touchdown.

And Jones has tacked on 10 catches for 121 yards (30.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

Jones has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

In one of four games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0

