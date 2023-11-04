Big Ten opponents match up when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Wisconsin ranks 88th in points scored this year (24.8 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 19 points allowed per game. Indiana ranks 20th-worst in total yards per game (316.4), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 59th in the FBS with 363.1 total yards allowed per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Wisconsin Indiana 378.8 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.4 (117th) 342.6 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.1 (49th) 168.5 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.5 (112th) 210.3 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.9 (96th) 12 (76th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (76th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,128 passing yards for Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 161 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has 754 rushing yards on 130 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (38.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-leading 449 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chimere Dike has caught 16 passes for 282 yards (35.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green has been the target of 47 passes and compiled 19 catches for 264 yards, an average of 33 yards per contest.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has 914 passing yards, or 114.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.9% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with five interceptions.

Jaylin Lucas is his team's leading rusher with 56 carries for 242 yards, or 30.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well. Lucas has also chipped in with 29 catches for 212 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Christian Turner has taken 52 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley's 320 receiving yards (40 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 catches on 36 targets with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has put up a 285-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on 27 targets.

Omar Cooper Jr. has racked up 255 reciving yards (31.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

