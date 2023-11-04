The Minnesota Wild will host the New York Rangers on Saturday, November 4, with the Wild having lost four straight, and the Rangers on a six-game winning streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Wild look to beat the the Rangers on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are allowing 42 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.

The Wild score the eighth-most goals in the league (35 total, 3.5 per game).

Defensively, the Wild have given up 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 10 2 8 10 5 4 28.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 10 5 5 10 2 2 49.8% Kirill Kaprizov 10 3 7 10 11 5 - Ryan Hartman 10 6 3 9 8 8 43.3% Jacob Middleton 10 2 5 7 3 4 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers give up only 1.9 goals per game (19 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.

The Rangers have 30 goals this season (three per game), 18th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players