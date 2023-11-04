The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium.

Ohio State ranks 37th in points scored this year (32.5 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 10 points allowed per game. Rutgers' defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FBS with 15.8 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 28.1 points per game, which ranks 66th.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on CBS.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Ohio State Rutgers 428.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (113th) 260 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (9th) 133.8 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.9 (39th) 295 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (127th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 2,163 yards (270.4 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 457 yards on 68 carries while finding paydirt six times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 270 yards (33.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 889 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 receptions (out of 85 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Cade Stover has put up a 429-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 34 targets.

Emeka Egbuka has been the target of 32 passes and compiled 22 catches for 303 yards, an average of 37.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has been a dual threat for Rutgers this season. He has 1,134 passing yards (141.8 per game) while completing 50.3% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 362 yards (45.3 ypg) on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai is his team's leading rusher with 144 carries for 744 yards, or 93 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Christian Dremel has hauled in 294 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

JaQuae Jackson has put together a 290-yard season so far. He's caught 17 passes on 39 targets.

Isaiah Washington's 15 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 179 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

