The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Nebraska has struggled offensively, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS (322.4 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 14th-best in the nation, surrendering only 298.8 yards per game. Michigan State ranks seventh-worst in points per game (18), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 84th in the FBS with 27.8 points allowed per contest.

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Nebraska Michigan State 322.4 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (115th) 298.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.1 (47th) 190.1 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.8 (115th) 132.3 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (87th) 16 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (129th) 10 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 838 passing yards, completing 51.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 446 yards (55.8 ypg) on 104 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has carried the ball 76 times for 320 yards (40 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 216 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has caught 16 passes for 176 yards (22 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Marcus Washington's eight catches are good enough for 176 yards.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has recored 1,090 passing yards, or 136.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.5% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with six interceptions.

Nathan Carter has run the ball 141 times for 609 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has compiled 93 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster's 342 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 29 catches on 51 targets with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has put up a 288-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 46 targets.

Jaron Glover's 27 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 261 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nebraska or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.