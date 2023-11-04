Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild will meet the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Xcel Energy Center. Fancy a bet on Zuccarello in the Wild-Rangers game? Use our stats and information below.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello's plus-minus this season, in 18:42 per game on the ice, is -6.

In two of 10 games this season, Zuccarello has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 10 games this season, Zuccarello has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zuccarello has an assist in six of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Zuccarello goes over his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 2 10 Points 2 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

