In the contest between the James Madison Dukes and Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Dukes to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

James Madison vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-5.5) Toss Up (53.5) James Madison 30, Georgia State 23

Week 10 Predictions

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Dukes are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, James Madison has an ATS record of 1-3.

There have been four Dukes games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 3.7 higher than the average total in James Madison games this season.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers' ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Panthers' seven games with a set total.

The average over/under in Georgia State games this year is 3.3 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Dukes vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 32.1 20.3 35 16.5 29.3 24 Georgia State 30.4 25.5 31.3 25.3 29.5 25.8

